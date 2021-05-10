Lavrov to meet with Aliyev in Baku

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his visit to the country on May 10-11, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“On May 10-11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Baku, within its framework a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and negotiations with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov are planned,” the statement said.

The diplomatic service added that the Russian side is determined to continue an open and mutually respectful dialogue on the entire spectrum of development of relations with Azerbaijan – in politics, economy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

“Particular attention will be paid to the comprehensive implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. The parties plan to consider the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, humanitarian aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, issues of post-conflict reconstruction, and establishing peaceful life,” the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed the main goals also include unblocking all transport and economic ties in the region.

TASS