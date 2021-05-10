10,727 citizens have been vaccinated in Armenia as of May 9

Since the launch of vaccination campaign till May 9, 10,727 citizens have been vaccinated in Armenia, the country’s Ministry of Health reported.

“Covid-19 vaccine doses are administered in all medical institutions everyday with duties set on weekend from 10.00 to 16.00,” the source said, adding citizens are advised to call in advance and get registered for their vaccination shots.

According to the source, mobile Covid-19 vaccination units are available in public places – In Northern Avenue, Dalma Mall and MegaMall trade centers in Yerevan, at Vardanants Square in Gyumri, Hayk Square in Vanadzor and next to Dilijan Mayor’s Office. It is noted that vaccination is free of charge and available to foreigners as well.

Panorama.AM