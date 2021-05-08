Operation “Wedding in the Mountains” approved by Serzh Sargsyan

The liberation of the Armenian fortress town Shushi, the ancient cultural and political center of Artsakh on May 8-9 in 1992 was a turning point in the Artsakh Liberation War and is considered a brilliant and important event in the history of the Armenian warfare of the Artsakh national liberation struggle in the end of the 20th century,’ The Office of third president Serzh Sargsyan said in a Facebook post.

“The operation of Shushi liberation dubbed “Wedding in the Mountains” was approved by Serzh Sargsyan. Glory to all heroes who participated in the liberation of Shushi,” the message added.

The Office of the former president has also shared a documentary about Serzh Sargsyan titled “Comrades about the Supreme Commander-in-Chief” prepared by the Public TV Channel.

Panorama.AM