Tufenkian Foundation bids farewell to executive director Raffi Doudaklian

YEREVAN—The Tufenkian Foundation is preparing to bid farewell to its longtime executive director Raffi Doudaklian, who will be taking on a new position at World Vision Armenia later this month.

Since joining Tufenkian in May 2016, Doudaklian has had an instrumental role in the Foundation’s growth and development. During his tenure, the Tufenkian Foundation greatly expanded its activities and efforts in Armenia and especially in Artsakh. “While his leadership and vibrant presence will be greatly missed in our offices in Yerevan and Stepanakert, we are encouraged that Raffi will be joining the Tufenkian Foundation’s board as an advisory member where his experience and expertise will greatly benefit our future activities,” stated Tufenkian Foundation founder and chair of its board James Tufenkian.

Originally from Anjar, Lebanon, Doudaklian has served in and has taken leadership positions in Armenian communities around the globe, including working on the editorial staffs of Beirut’s Aztag and Los Angeles’ Asbarez newspapers. Before moving to Armenia with his family in 2004, Doudaklian served as the principal of the ARS Armenian Private School of Toronto for five years, during which the school was expanded to a secondary school. Prior to joining the Tufenkian Foundation, he served as the Armenia country director for Mission East—a Copenhagen-based development organization which aids vulnerable populations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Armenian Weekly