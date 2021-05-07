Rev. Movses Shannakian Appointed New Pastor of Glendale’s St. Mary’s Church

On the Feast of the Apparition of the Holy Cross on Sunday, Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan presided over Divine Liturgy and delivered the message at Glendale’s St. Mary’s Church.

During his message, the Prelate announced the appointment of Rev. Fr. Movses Shannakian as the new Pastor of St. Mary’s Church, who will serve with Archpriest Fr. Vazken Atmajian, Archpriest Fr. Gomidas Torossian and Rev. Fr. Ardag Demirjian.

Rev. Shannakian was born in 1983 in Anjar, Lebanon. He attended the University of Toronto, and earned his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Neuroscience and Psychology in 2008.

In 2012 he earned his Masters of Divinity Degree from St. Michael’s College, Faculty of Theology, at the University of Toronto. In the same year, he relocated to Los Angeles and was employed at the Western Prelacy in the Christian Education Department. He also teaches religion at two of the Prelacy Armenian schools. He was ordained into the priesthood in 2017.

