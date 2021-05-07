Siranush Ghazanchyan
France calls on Azerbaijan to release all Armenian “detainees”
“We call for the expeditious release of all Armenian detainees still being held,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook post.
It added that Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees “is a step in the right direction.”
We call for the expeditious release of all Armenian detainees still being held. Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees yesterday is a step in the right direction.
Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group ➡https://t.co/luJHqiP6Qd pic.twitter.com/WTbSBBujPt
— France Diplomacy🇫🇷 (@francediplo_EN) May 6, 2021
Three Armenian prisoners of war returned from Azerbaijani captivity on Tuesday. Over 200 Armenian POWs are still held in Baku.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.