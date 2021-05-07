France calls on Azerbaijan to release all Armenian “detainees”

Siranush Ghazanchyan

“We call for the expeditious release of all Armenian detainees still being held,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook post.

It added that Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees “is a step in the right direction.”

Three Armenian prisoners of war returned from Azerbaijani captivity on Tuesday. Over 200 Armenian POWs are still held in Baku.

