Canada calls for release of all Armenian captives

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Canada welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian detainees, Globsl Affairs Canada said in a Twitter post.

It called it a key step in a comprehensive solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Canada continues to call for the release of all detainees,” Globsl Affairs Canada said.

Canada welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian detainees, a key step in a comprehensive solution to the #NagornoKarabakh conflict. Canada continues to call for the release of all detainees. — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) May 6, 2021

Three Armenian prisoners of war returned from Azerbaijani captivity on Tuesday. Over 200 Armenian POWs are still held in Baku.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu