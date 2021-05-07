Armenian peacekeepers return from Lebanon after completion of service

The peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces who have completed their peacekeeping mission in Lebanon led by Major Karen Vardanyan have returned to Armenia, the press service at the Ministry of Defense reported.

The deputy commander of the Peacekeeping Brigade Col A. Avdalyan greeted the servicemen at the airport and thanked them for their conscientious service. The servicemen then visited Yerablur military pantheon and paid tribute to memory of the servicemen who fell during the recent Artsakh war.

To note, Armenian peacekeepers serve in Lebanon within the UNIFIL mission under the auspices of the United Nations. The Lebanese peacekeeping mission was launched in December of 2014 with the participation of the Armenian platoon of 32 servicemen.

Panorama.AM