ARF Enters Election Alliance with Kocharian

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia announced on Thursday that it has entered an election alliance with former president Robert Kocharian and another opposition entity, the Reborn Armenia Party.

Below is the English translation of an announcement made on Thursday by the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia.

The preservation of our identity and statehood, ensuring the security of the country require the consolidation of national forces and public figures in a unified effort to oust the current government, in order to prevent them from coming to power under the guise of elections.

The ARF Supreme Council of Armenia, which was empowered by the organization’s Supreme 24th Supreme Assembly, held consultations with various political forces and figures, concluded that it was imperative to participate in the probable upcoming parliamentary elections as a united front.

Taking into consideration the current political situation, the imperative to emerge from the crisis and steer the country toward advancement, and for the sake of Armenia’s future, the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia has decided to enter an alliance with the second president the Armenia, Robert Kocharian, and the Reborn Armenia Party.

The alliance is ready to assume full responsibility for forming a new government guided by national unity, to work together to resolve the serious challenges facing the country, to stop the collapse of the state and to build an aspired future for Armenia.

ARF Supreme Council of Armenia

May 6, 2021

Asbarez