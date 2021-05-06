Yerevan welcomes recognition of Armenian Genocide by Latvian Parliament

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia welcomes the adoption of the Declaration recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the Latvian Parliament, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“This is a step towards the universal recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide,” the Ministry said.

It noted that the declaration is mportat not only for the sake of historical justice and truth, but also for the prevention of such crimes in the future. “The universal recognition of the Armenian Genocide is one of the most important guarantees for the security of the Armenian people in the region.”

“We share the position of the Latvian Parliament that the recognition of such crimes is called to build a future where human rights are respected, և every individual can be free, safe and secure,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

