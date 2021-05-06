Sergey Lavrov paid tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd complex

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov accompanied by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian, visited the Memorial complex of the Armenian Genocide and paid tribute to the memory of the Holy Martyrs.

“Sergey Lavrov placed wreath wreath at the memorial for the Genocide victims and place flowers near the eternal flame,” Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

Following the visit, the Russian delegation headed by Lavrov headed to the Foreign Ministry for the official talks with his Armenian counterpart.

Panorama.AM