Maria Zakharova: Good morning, Yerevan!

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has shared a photo from Yerevan on her Facebook page, greeting her followers. “Good morning, Yerevan” the caption reads.

To note, Zakharova is in the delegation headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who has arrived in Armenia on Wednesday.

Lavrov will meet in Yerevan with Armenian acting FM Ara Aivazian for talks in an extended format at 11.00. The two ministers will later hold a joint press conference.

