Is Democracy in Armenia Declining or Progressing?

The Project Coordinator at Freedom House in Armenia Sossi Tatikyan gives her take on President Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Armenia’s Democracy score in the latest Nations in Transit report and comparisons that can be made with other countries in the region.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/605861/is-democracy-in-armenia-declining-or-progressing/?lang=en