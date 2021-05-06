Determination of Artsakh’s status should be in the basis of a comprehensive settlement, Armenia’s top diplomat says

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is far from being resolved, Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazain said at a joint press conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Exceptionally through peaceful negotiations will it be possible to reach a comprehensive political solution, which will respect everyone’s rights and will bring peace and stability to the South Caucasus,” Ara Aivazian said.

He stressed that at the core of such settlement should be the determination of the status of Artsakh within the borders where the people of Artsakh self-determined.

“The principles of settlement have been worked out by the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, and we are interested in the farther strengthening of that format,” he added.

“The Armenian side shares the joint position of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries that special attention should be paid to achieving a final, comprehensive and sustainable settlement on the basis of the principles and elements well-known to the parties, “acting Minister Aivazian stated.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu