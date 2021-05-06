Artur Davtyan: 14.2 billion drams worth of damage recovered in corruption cases in 2020

Criminal proceedings were launched against 1,356 people in Armenia in 2020 alone, with the number exceeding the figures of 2019 by 7.3%, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan said at the National Assembly on Thursday, presenting the annual report on the activities of the Prosecutor’s Office last year.

According to him, 26,468 crimes were recorded in the country last year, down by 382 cases or 1.4% compared to the previous year.

“In 2020, nearly 227 billion drams worth of damage caused to the state as a result of corruption offenses was revealed through our measures, which is around 105 billion drams more than the numbers of the previous year,” the prosecutor general said.

At the same time, Davtyan said that last year 14.2 billion drams worth of damage was recovered in corruption cases, while in 2019 damage of 12.4 billion drams was recovered.

Panorama.AM