Armenian American Pharmacists’ Association Holds Online Auction on Mother’s Day to Benefit Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund

BOSTON — The Armenian American Pharmacists’ Association (AAPHA.org ) is a charitable non-profit organization of pharmacists of Armenian heritage dedicated to serving the Armenian community. With Mother’s Day approaching the AAPHA fundraising committee, the Friends of AAPHA and Armenian businesses spanning from MA to CA together welcome the public to the first ever, on-line Mother’s Day Auction fundraising event from April 25th to May 8th with proceeds to benefit the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund ( armenianwoundedheroes.com).

Bidding for Mother’s Day gifts couldn’t be easier, sign up for a free account with Biddingforgood.com/armenianampharm and explore the one-of-a-kind services offered by The Indoor Oasis a new relaxation Spa and Newton Chiropractic and Wellness Center, health and beauty gifts, yoga classes, fine jewelry, specialty Travel Service and gift-certificates to restaurants.

For fans of Netflix’s smash hit documentary series, “This Is a Robbery,” don’t miss out on bidding for this lot. acclaimed, author of Master Thieves, Stephen Kurkjian, has donated a one-hour virtual private presentation on how his book played a major role in the success of the series! Included also original works of fine art and Armenian coffee lovers will enjoy freshly ground Armenian coffee from San Francisco’s Henry’s House of Coffee along with a gift set of Armenian coffee cup and dessert plates donated by CA-based Illustrator, Arpi Krikorian but there’s more…our corporate sponsor, La Perla Home, laperlahome.com of Montrose, CA donated Noah’s Ark centerpiece by Michael Aram and ZatikNatural.com donated exclusive gift sets of skin, body, hair, and health products!

No interest in bidding, contribute any amount in the designated area for secured donations at Biddingforgood.com/armenianampharm.

We are sincerely grateful to our “Armenia’s Heroes” for their service and recognize the sacrifices the families they have left behind. It is with your help and support, together, we will impact the lives of others, be sure to Bid High and Bid Often, for all Mothers, Grandmothers, Aunts, Sisters and the special women in our lives who care for us and love us unconditionally! Good Luck to all, thank you and Happy Mother’s Day!

