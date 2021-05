A Little Message to the Aliyev Regime

In the latest edition of Insights with Eric Hacopian, Eric explains the US’ sanction waiver topic with regards to Azerbaijan. Eric also gives his take on what holding Armenian POWs, and torturing and executing many, says about the Baku regime.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/605907/a-little-message-to-the-aliyev-regime-insights-with-eric-hacopian/?lang=en