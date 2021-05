570 baby boys named Monte in Armenia in 2020

Out of the 17,299 baby girls born in Armenia in 2020, 745 were named Nare, according to the official statistics.

Maria, Angelina, Arpi, Mane, Eva, Anna and Mary are the most popular baby girl names in Armenia, the Statistical Committee said.

Out of the 19,053 boys born in 2020, 1,346 were named David. Narek, Hayk, Mark, Monte, Tigran and Areg are among the top ten baby boy names.

Last year, 570 baby boys were named Monte in Armenia after legendary commander Monte Melkonian.

