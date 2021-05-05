‘We don’t want to live anywhere else’: People displaced from Hadrut hold rally outside Armenian Foreign Ministry

People displaced from the Hadrut region of Artsakh on Wednesday held a rally outside the building of the Armenian Foreign Ministry ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s expected visit.

Speaking to reporters, Chairman of the For Hadrut NGO Levon Hayryan unveiled their intention to hand over a letter to Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister expressing their complaints and requesting a meeting with him over the next week.

He denounced the Armenian and Artsakh authorities for “insufficient efforts” towards resolving the issue.

According to Hayryan, the displaced people want to return to Hadrut because they do not want to live anywhere else, neither in Yerevan nor in any other part of Artsakh.

“They propose us to settle in other regions of Karabakh. We do not want to, because if we move to live somewhere else, Hadrut will be forgotten. We don’t want Hadrut to be forgotten,” he said.

Hadrut, Kashatagh and Karvachar must be brought back to ensure the security of the Armenians, he stated, adding there is no security in Armenia without Artsakh.

Hayryan also deplored the decision to hold snap parliamentary elections in Armenia amid numerous problems facing the country.

“Everyone thinks about coming to power. The misfortune of our Armenian nation stems from the fact that our authorities have never thought about building a state, on the contrary, they have tried to use state levers to strengthen their power, instead of strengthening the state,” he said.

Hayryan urged the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh to serve the interests of the Armenian people. He expressed dissatisfaction that none of the Armenian leaders has recognized the independence of Artsakh during 30 years of independence.

Vilen Aghabekyan from Hadrut expressed conviction that it is possible to regain the Azeri-occupied territories of Artsakh without a war. “Good diplomacy and good diplomats have a chance to do it,” he said.

Panorama.AM