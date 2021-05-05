U.S. welcomes release of three Armenian POWs, calls to complete the exchange process – Secretary Blinken

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The U.S. welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

“We call on both parties to fully and expeditiously complete the exchange process for all prisoners, detainees, and remains, and to respect their obligations to ensure the humane treatment of detainees,” Secretary Blinken added.

Three Armenian prisoners of war were transferred from Baku to Yerevan on Tuesday.

