Turkey commemorates diplomat killed by Armenian terrorists

Two ceremonies were held in memory of Gündüz, one in front of his home in Somerville and the other at the site of his grave in Forest Hill, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Consulate officials and Turkish American community members attended the commemoration ceremonies.

Consul-General Ceylan Özen Erişen noted that the attack was made not only on Gündüz, but also on the values that he represented, including peace and harmony among people.

A large crowd, including Azerbaijani citizens, attended the ceremonies.

A total of 31 Turkish diplomats and their family members have been killed around the world by Armenian terrorist groups, namely the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) and the Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide (JCAG).

Gündüz was assassinated by the Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide (JCAG) on May 4, 1982.

Armenian terrorist attacks intensified from 1980 to 1983, when 580 of the 699 attacks – over 80% – occurred.

Sabah Gazetesi