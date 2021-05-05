Strategies for deepening Iranian studies in Armenia discussed

During a meeting that was held with the participation of some cultural figures, including Head of Department of Iranian Studies in Armenia Vardan Voskanian and Cultural Advisor of Iran to Yerevan Hossein Tabatabaei, a number of important issues were reviewed.

Holding a meeting of Iranologists with the aim of the pathology of Iranian studies in the country, granting scholarships to skilled Iranian students, and exchanging instructors were among the topics covered at the meeting.

3266**2050

