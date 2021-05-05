Rep. Schiff: Murder of 19 Armenian POWs further evidence of Azerbaijan’s grotesque disregard for international law

Congressman Adam Schiff renewed call for immediate action against Azerbaijan and end of U.S. military assistance to the regime in Baku following reports that Azerbaijani forces tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war (POWs).

“During the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan was guilty of grave and egregious human rights abuses. Reports of the torture and murder of 19 Armenian prisoners of war, including civilians, are further evidence of Azerbaijan’s grotesque disregard for human rights and international law,” Schiff said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“While we work to secure the immediate release of remaining POWs, the United States must impose harsh consequences on Azerbaijan, and those who enabled these crimes, and end the waiver that has allowed U.S. military assistance to flow to the regime in Baku. We cannot stand idly by as crimes against humanity are committed against Armenia and the people of Artsakh.

“My heart breaks for these 19 men and women, their loved ones, and the entire Armenian community tonight. I will always stand with them as we demand peace and independence for Artsakh. Always,” the congressman said.

Lawyers Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan on Monday said that 19 Armenian POWs were tortured and murdered by Azerbaijani servicemen after their capture. In a joint statement, the lawyers said they had filed lawsuits at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Panorama.AM