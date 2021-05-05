Ombudsman’s representatives visit repatriated Armenian POWs

Representatives of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan on Wednesday met with three Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) who returned from Azerbaijani captivity on Tuesday.

The team, including the ombudsman’s staff doctor, visited them at the hospital to examine their health condition.

The ombudsman’s office said necessary measures will be taken based on the outcome of the visit.

The three POWs were flown to Yerevan by a Russian military plane late in the evening.

Panorama.AM