Armenia’s Military Police celebrate 29th anniversary

May 5 is marked in the Armenian Armed Forces calendar as the Military Police Day.On the occasion of the day, a solemn event marking the Military Police Day took place. Military Police Chief Col. AAshot Zakaryan congratulated the MP Officers, wished them peaceful service. Prayers were offered and wreath was laid at the memorial dedicated to memory of MP officers who fell during the defense of the motherland in the recent military actions. Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan partook in the event and paid tribute to memory of the martyred officers.

Minister Harutyunyan congratulated the MP officers and highlighted the role of the Military Police in strengthening of laws and discipline within the armed forces as well as the activity of the department in the recent Artsakh war.

Panorama.AM