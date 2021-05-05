Armenian servicemen killed as a result of a violation of arms handling rules

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was killed on Wednesday in the defence area of one of the military bases located in the southern direction as a result of a violation of arms handling regulations by his co-serviceman, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The soldier has been identified as Artyom Hovik Melkonyan, born in 2002, the Defense Ministry’s press service added. An investigation is underway to look into the circumstances of the tragic incident.

The Minister of Defence of Armenia expresses heartfelt condolences to the family members of the serviceman and shares deep pain with the relatives and fellow servicemen.

Panorama.AM