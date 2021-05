Armenian parliament speaker planning three-day official visit to Moscow

President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Moscow on a three-day official visit from May 16 to 18, TASS.ru reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The official statement highlighted the significance of the scheduled trip as part of the developing bilateral inter-parliamentary ties, citing also the participation of Federation Council officials in the April 24 Genocide commemoration events.

Tert