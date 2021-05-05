Armenia may move to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all travellers

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday hinted at possible government plans to make the vaccinations against COVID-19 mandatory for all travellers.

“There are all the grounds to think that being vaccinated against the coronavirus will be a requirement for those wishing to travel in the near future. We in Armenia have now prepared an electronic platform of the green passports so to speak to make the vaccination records available on our citizens’ smartphones, thereby enabling them to travel amid the existing restrictions,” he said at a meeting with healthcare workers.

Congratulating all the doctors on their professional day, Pashinyan also stressed the importance of ensuring the steady growth of inbound tourism. “I think it is now an obvious fact that countries are evaluated based on the percentage of their vaccinated population. The countries with a high rate of vaccination are considered a desirable destination for tourism,” he added.

Agreeing that the speculations vary in range over the quality and effects of different vaccines, the prime minister called, nonetheless, for consistent efforts towards making the vaccination practice universal in Armenia.

Commenting on the available statistics, Pashinyan said that the number of those who have already got the vaccine is “slightly above 5,000” at the moment. “I want all of us to have the clear assertion that it is not absolutely a sufficient record as we need to double our daily rates with the maximum rapid efforts,” he added.

Tert