Andranik Iosifyan House-Museum to open in Artsakh’s Tsmakahogh village

The village of Tsmakahogh in Artsakh’s Martakert region is known to many as the birthplace of engineer, physicist and inventor Andranik Iosifyan. The house where Iosifyan was born has not only been preserved, but also renovated by his descendants.

Artsakh Public TV reports that in the near future it will turn into a house-museum, while the educational programs, which started in Tsmakahogh years ago, will get a new impetus.

Panorama.AM