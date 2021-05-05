Aivazian, Lavrov to sum up their talks at joint news conference

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Armenia on a working visit on Wednesday, May 5.

He is expected to meet with Armenia’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on May 6. On the sidelines of the visit, Lavrov will also meet with Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

Aivazian and Lavrov are set to hold private talks on Thursday to be followed by an extended meeting. The foreign policy chiefs of the two countries will sum up their talks at a joint news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as partnership in the international arena will be thoroughly discussed during the meetings.

The priority topic of the talks will be the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement and the 11 January 2021 agreements.

Panorama.AM