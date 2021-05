Discussing ‘The Future Armenian’ with Ruben Vardanyan

Ruben Vardanyan, philanthropist, and co-founder of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity and the IDeA Foundation speaks to CivilNet’s Eric Hacopian about his new project ‘The Future Armenian’.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/605204/discussing-the-future-armenian-with-ruben-vardanyan/?lang=en