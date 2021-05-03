Criminal probe launched into President Sarkissian’s ‘hidden dual citizenship’

The president of the Chamber of Advocates has shared the news of a recently launched criminal probe into allegations over the fact that President Armen Sarkissian concealed his dual citizenship while serving as the Armenian ambassador to the UK.

In a public post on Facebook, Ara Zohrabyan cited an earlier crime report submitted by 53 attorneys (which served as a basis for instituting the case).

According to him, the Special Investigative Service (SIS) rejected the proceeding, with the Prosecutor General’s Office later rescinding the decision and initiating the case guided by Section 1, Article 325 of the Criminal Code (forgery, use and realization of an official document).

Tert