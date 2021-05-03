3D glasses developed by Armenian engineers help reduce pain and stress levels

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The device, designed by 10X Engineering, is one of the winners of the grant program announced by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry within the framework of the coronavirus relief program.

Developed using VR technology, the devise allows to transfer the human sight and hearing to a virtual world, which, in turn, helps reduce the pain and stress levels during medical examinations or other stressful situations.

