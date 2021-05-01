“We have to double our efforts to invest in the Republic of Armenia”: A conversation with Dr. Mary Papazian

Dr. Mary Papazian, in a conversation with Lara Tcholakian, speaks about her leadership experiences, her inherited sense of optimism, and the source of her strength and perseverance. As she touches upon her memories of genocide stories, and the collective traumas lived and re-lived by Armenians, she reflects on the perspectives required for a more viable Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora.

About Mary Papazian

Dr. Mary Arshagouni Papazian is the president of San José State University. She has had over 25 years of prior experience in academia, having been the past president of Southern Connecticut State University and the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Lehman College, City University of New York. She has served as dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Montclair State University in New Jersey, and the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Oakland University in Michigan.

Program overview

Armenian leaders share inherited cultural and historical narratives, memories, life learnings and experiences. Down-to-earth, authentic and mindful conversations preserve the stories and legacies of families, and reflect on the lessons learnt from inherited collective trauma and introspective leadership.

