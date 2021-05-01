Kim Kardashian responds to President Sarkissian’s letter, pledges continued support to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

American-Armenian TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has responded to President Armen Sarkissian’s letter, commending her contribution to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“Thank you, President Sarkissian for always taking the time to educate me further on Armenia,” Kardashian said in a Twitter post.

She thanked the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and all Armenian groups along with every Armenian who fought for this day of recognition.

“I’m happy I could help raise awareness and will always continue to support this beautiful country,” Kim added.

🇦🇲Thank u President Sarkissian 4 always taking the time to educate me further on Armenia. Thank u ANCA & all Armenian groups along w every Armenian who fought 4 this day of recognition. I’m happy I could help raise awareness &will always continue to support this beautiful country https://t.co/jQTjrxRwVw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2021

On Friday President Armen Sarkissian sent letters of thanks to renowned American-Armenian physician, co-director of the David Geffen Medical Center of the University of California, producer of the Armenian Genocide film “The Promise” Eric Esrailian, American-Armenian TV star Kim Kardashian and renowned pop singer Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian).

In a letter to Kim Kardashian, President Sarkissian noted: “You and your family have a huge impact not only in the US but also worldwide, and it was fantastic to see how your influence and actions played an important role in an international recognition of the Genocide. Thanks you for your tireless efforts, sincere devotion and commitment.”

