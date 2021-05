Iraqi lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The delegation of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the Iraqi Parliament visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan today.

The Iraqi lawmakers laid flowers at the eternal fire commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and observed a minute of silence in memory of the Holy Martyrs.

At the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, the guests were introduced to the documents and evidences of the first genocide of the 20th century.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu