Armenian President urges ICRC to take all measures to ensure the immediate release of POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, anticipating the Committee’s assistance in ensuring the soonest return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan.

In the letter, President Sarkissian particularly emphasized that during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, with the active support and direct participation of Turkey, and after the cessation of hostilities several hundred Armenian servicemen and civilians were captured, tortured and inhumanely treated by Azerbaijan.

“Addressing the humanitarian situation in Artsakh today is a priority, urgent attention is required from the international community. The international community, all the countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, international organizations, individuals must give an adequate assessment to the actions of Azerbaijan,” the President emphasized.

He reminded that in line with the trilateral statement on the ceasefire of November 9, 2020, the Republic of Armenia has transferred all prisoners of war to Azerbaijan. “However, it is extremely important that the exchange of all prisoners of war or civilians be carried out under the “all for all” principle, which is ignored by Azerbaijan.

“In gross violation of human rights and international humanitarian law, Azerbaijan hides the true number of Armenian prisoners of war and continues to deny and prevent the return of hostages and prisoners of war,” said President Sarkissian, addign that “Armenia expects support from international partners in ensuring the immediate return of all prisoners.”

He urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to take all necessary measures in accordance with international humanitarian law to ensure the immediate release and safe return of prisoners of war.

