Russia’s Humanitarian Response Center provides delivery of 420 tons of humanitarian cargo to Karvachar

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories of Artsakh that fell under the control of Azerbaijan in November 2020, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In order to restore the power supply and water supply systems, restore social facilities and residential buildings, the fifteenth Russian convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center, consisting of 20 Kamaz military vehicles and escort vehicles, proceeded along the Mataghis-Karvachar (Kelbajar) route and delivered 420 tons of cargo to the Karvachar district. This includes products, construction materials and equipment.

In total, with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, fifteen convoys of vehicles transported more than 2,800 tons of cargo.

Assistance was rendered to the Azerbaijani side on the basis of the terms of the trilateral agreement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9 last year.

Panorama.AM