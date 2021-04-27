Azerbaijani servicemen ban priest ordination in Dadivank Monastery of Artsakh

On April 25 Azerbaijani servicemen didn’t allow Armenian pilgrims to visit the Dadivank Monastery in Artsakh, Head of the information department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Vahram Melikyan has told an interview with Armenpress news agency.

“On April 25, the Azerbaijani servicemen banned Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and a group of pilgrims to enter into the Monastery, mentioning the pandemic as a reason. However, an ordination of a priest was scheduled in the Monastery on that day, which has been notified earlier and agreed upon with the Russian peacekeeping command. However, it was impossible to approach the Monastery despite the agreements. It’s obvious that the Azerbaijani side wished to fail the priest ordination, but the ceremony was held in the Gandzasar Monastery on the same day in the evening,” Melikyan has said.

Panorama.AM