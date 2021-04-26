Holy Cross Armenian Church to mark 80th anniversary with virtual benefit concert

Kristina Ayanian

BELMONT, Mass.—The Holy Cross Armenian Church is proud to announce a celebration concert in honor of the parish’s 80th anniversary. The virtual program will be held on Facebook on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4 p.m.

“I am proud to be a part of this church and happy we, along with our committee, could organize this beautiful virtual concert to celebrate and commemorate its history,” said longtime parishioner and the Church’s music director Dr. Marine Margarian, who will be performing on piano during the Sunday afternoon program along with other international musicians from Boston, Armenia and Lebanon. Performers on violin, duduk, piano and ganon will include Margar Yeghiazaryan, Mari Yacoubian, Kevork Kechichian, Haig Hovsepian, Sargis Gavlakian, Silva Yuzbashyan, Gevorg Chakmanyan, Gayane Simonyan, Gegam Margarian and Astghik Snetsunts.

Holy Cross Armenian Church will also be accepting donations to help with its ongoing renovation projects. Donations could also be mailed to 200 Lexington St, Belmont, MA 02478.

For any questions related to the 80th anniversary, please contact the planning committee at sourpkhatch@gmail.com

