Niagara Falls commemorates Armenian genocide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Demonstrations took place in areas across the country Saturday for Armenian Remembrance Day, including in Niagara Falls.

About 1.5 million Armenians were killed starting in 1915. Another 2 million were deported.

Mayor Robert Restaino joined the Western New York Armenian community to mark the somber anniversary.

They partnered with the St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, paying tribute to the lives lost and supporting President Biden’s declaration.

“106 years ago the world witnessed the first genocide of a nation during the beginning of World War 1,” Restaino said in a statement. “It was repeated 20 years later in World War 2. We must never forget the importance of all lives, cultures and people. We are all in this together.”

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/buffalo/community/2021/04/25/niagara-falls-commemorates-armenian-genocide