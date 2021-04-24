Turkey’s HDP Party shares tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) has paid tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims.

“Turkey has not faced the Armenian Genocide for 106 years. The genocide occurred in these lands and justice must be served here. On its 106th anniversary, we share the sorrow of the genocide of the ancient people of our country and we commemorate with respect those who have fallen,” HDP said in a Twitter post.

