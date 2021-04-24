His Holiness Aram I commends Biden’s Armenian Genocide message – Public Radio of Armenia

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has welcomed Joe Biden’s message on Armenian Genocide.

“We warmly greet and highly appreciate the wise and courageous act of President Joe Biden, by calling the massacres, which were carefully planned and systematically executed by the Ottoman-Turkish government against the Armenian people in 1915, by its name: GENOCIDE. May God bless you, Mr. President,” Aram I said.

President Joseph Biden officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, today, rejecting the longest-lasting foreign gag-rule in American history and dealing a major setback to Turkey’s century-long obstruction of justice for this crime.

“The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” Biden said in a statement on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu