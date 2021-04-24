Armenian, Russian DMs discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Army General Sergey Shoigu.

The Defense Ministers of the two countries discussed the peacekeeping mission of the Russian contingent stationed in Artsakh, the main directions of large-scale reforms initiated in the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the actions of the Armenian-Russian joint contingent and the forthcoming programs.

Regional issues were also touched upon.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu