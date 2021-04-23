Two more bodies found in search operations for war casualties in Artsakh

Two more bodies of killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh war were found on April 23, during search operations held in the Azerbaijani-held Hadrut region of Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations said on Saturday.

According to the source, the Azerbaijani forces handed over bodies of three killed to the Armenian side near Martakert. The identity of the killed will be established after forensic medical examination.

To note, since the start of the ceasefire, a total of 1,551 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former combat zones.

