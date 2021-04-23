Robert Kocharyan: I will come to power to establish decent peace

I will be the main target of the current leaders of Armenia during the upcoming elections and I am proud that I have earned their contempt, Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharyan has stated during a meeting with supporters. In Kocharyan’s words, most people believe that authorities have already started the election campaign, while his team lags behind. “Stay calm, as we are set to move forward as planned. When he [ed. PM Pashinyan] resigns, the next day we will start our work. If the authorities are engaged with campaign despite the numerous unresolved issues, I would not necessarily follow their example and enter the process. We know when is the time to start and with what forces. You need just to trust me in this,” Kocharyan said.

As the president said, the upcoming elections will offer two questions to the citizens of Armenia – whether they want to stay humiliated and failed without a proper future or they want a peace and prosperous life. Kocharyan reminded of the dire economic situation in the country, numerous casualties of the war and deaths of the pandemic.

“These leaders bring death to Armenia at every turn. A leadership which avoids responsibility should be removed form power immediately. The main function of the power is to make decisions and implement them as well as bear responsibility for those decisions. When authorities escape responsibility citing various reasons, they many longer considered as a power and there is no point to expect anything from them,” said Kocharyan.

Summing up the meeting, Robert Kocharyan said: “I will come to power to establish a decent peace, and not only peace but also a prosperous life. During the ten years of my leadership we proved that our country can develop along with Karabakh. This is a fact.”

Panorama.AM