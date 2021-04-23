French Armenian footballer Gor Manvelyan signs for FC Nantes

Siranush Ghazanchyan

FC Nantes have announce the signing of the first professional contract with French Armenian player Gor Manvelyan (19) from July 1, 2021. The player has signed up until 2024.

After his debut at Football Club Saint-Lô Manche, Gor Manvelyan joined FC Nantes in Pre-training (U14) in the summer of 2015.

The native of Stepanakert (Artsakh) has always been able to compete thanks to his technical quality and his vision of the game. The attacking midfielder became the champion of France U17 in 2019 with his teammates of the 2002 generation.

This season, the French-Armenian (1m80, 68 kg) made his debut in National 2. More recently, he also participated in his first training sessions with the professional group.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu