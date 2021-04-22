Hraparak: Artsakh president urgently invited to Moscow for ‘special coaching’

The president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has been urgently invited to Moscow a “special coaching” amid the Russian special services’ reported concerns over the Armenian authorities’ “loyal conduct”.

As the leader of an unrecognized state, he is not expected to get an official reception but will have meetings with intelligence officials to get the clear “lesson” that “not every desire or instruction by the Armenian prime minister is in the interests of Artsakh”, the says paper, citing informed sources (who reportedly cited also Harutyunyan’s “financial dependence” on the Armenian authorities).

Harutyunyan’s spokesperson, Lusine Avanesyan, whom the paper contacted for further comments, reportedly refrained from giving any details of the private visit agenda.

