Dark Eyes

Hachik Chilingirian

Dark eyes,

you will see somewhere

in every distant land

– so distinct

and always the same.

Dark eyes

with the glow of laughter and joy

– evil can veil,

but will never fade.

Dark eyes

with warm rays of love

of a friend

– you just met,

but always knew.

Dark eyes

moist with compassion

for every stranger’s

aching heart,

but lonely in sorrow.

Dark eyes

with quiet wisdom

of old soul wounds

– still healing,

but resolve is unyielding.

Dark eyes

with reflections

of old mountain and churches

– never approached,

but always cherished.

Dark eyes

with reflections

of old cities and homes,

never entered,

but always missed.

Dark eyes

with a song full of tears

of a loss

– sunk in time,

but never forgotten.

Dark eyes

and justice

– shattered

in the silence of oblivion.

Dark eyes of exiles.

Dark Armenian eyes!

