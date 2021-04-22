Hachik Chilingirian
Dark eyes,
you will see somewhere
in every distant land
– so distinct
and always the same.
Dark eyes
with the glow of laughter and joy
– evil can veil,
but will never fade.
Dark eyes
with warm rays of love
of a friend
– you just met,
but always knew.
Dark eyes
moist with compassion
for every stranger’s
aching heart,
but lonely in sorrow.
Dark eyes
with quiet wisdom
of old soul wounds
– still healing,
but resolve is unyielding.
Dark eyes
with reflections
of old mountain and churches
– never approached,
but always cherished.
Dark eyes
with reflections
of old cities and homes,
never entered,
but always missed.
Dark eyes
with a song full of tears
of a loss
– sunk in time,
but never forgotten.
Dark eyes
and justice
– shattered
in the silence of oblivion.
Dark eyes of exiles.
Dark Armenian eyes!
Yorumlar kapatıldı.