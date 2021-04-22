Armenia’s first president comments on Pashinyan’s Syunik visit

Armenia’s first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan has commented on Wednesday’s visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Syunik Province, where he faced angry protests.

“For me, the most disgusting episode of Pashinyan’s trip to Syunik was when Pashinyan broke into the house of a woman in the village of Shurnukh without permission late in the evening,” iLur.am quoted him as saying.

“I would not like to see the prime minister of my country in a more humiliating situation, a situation in which the prime minister’s idea of the rights of citizens, unfortunately, does not differ from that of a slave owner,” the ex-president added.

